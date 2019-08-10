A Terre Haute man was arrested following a brief chase Friday in on the city's north side and now faces a host of charges.
Jeremy Phillippi, 42, was taken to the Vigo County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, aggresive driving and neglect of a dependent.
Phillippi is due in Vigo Superior Court 5 at 11 a.m. Monday.
At 6 p.m. Friday an Indiana State Police trooper saw Phillippi disregard a stop sign and fail to signal a turn near First Avenue and 19th Street, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said the trooper tried to pull the car over but Phillippi drove another mile before stopping the car abruptly and running from the car.
Police said Phillippi turned a corner near a house before running into a large wood fence. Police were able arrest Phillippi near the fence.
Police said they later found Phillippi was intoxicated and refused to submit to a certified chemical test. Phillippi’s girlfriend and her one-year-old son were also in the vehicle, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.