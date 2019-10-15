Terre Haute man accused of domestic battery

Philip M. Reed, 40, Terre Haute, faces a domestic battery charge after a Monday incident, according to Indiana State Police.
He was arrested about 10 p.m. on the Class 6 felony charge and booked into Vigo County, according to an ISP news release.
Troopers said an investigation revealed Reed had battered a female in a Vigo County residence the two shared. The female allegedly had been battered several times throughout the night.
She was finally able to get away, drove to a local gas station, and called for help, police said.
