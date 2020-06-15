Haute City Center, formerly Honey Creek Mall, is now offering free WiFi access.
“This effort aligns with our commitment to make Haute City Center an experience-based location for our guests,” Kim Ingalsbe, general manager, said in news release. “Additionally, this will allow our retailers the ability to better connect to the e-commerce marketplace, contributing furthermore to the guest experience.”
Joink completed the project to supply public internet service to the center in early June.
Out of the Box Ventures, owner of the mall, announced last year its plan to increase its efforts toward making Haute City Center more than just a place to shop. This initiative is one step in achieving that goal, Ingalsbe said.
Guests can access the complimentary WiFi by joining the network on their devices.
