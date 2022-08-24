Terre Haute loses generous benefactor

Don Moffitt, retired executive of a multi-national company and also known for his generous philanthropy to his hometown of Terre Haute, died Tuesday in Carmel. He was 90.
Moffitt, who grew up poor in the Ryves neighborhood, went on to become president and chairman of the board of CNF Inc., formerly Consolidated Freightways, a multi-national transportation and logistics company.
“I’m a firm believer that you need to give back some of the good things that have happened to you,” Moffitt said in a 2021 interview. “Fortunately, I’m in a position where I can do that.”
Through the years, he’s given to Terre Haute programs that benefit children and the “really poor,” he had said.
Moffitt said he continued to believe “Terre Haute is a great place.”
Among those who witnessed Moffitt’s deep bond to his hometown was former Vigo County School Corp. superintendent, principal and teacher Danny Tanoos.
Moffitt maintained connections with his boyhood friends from Terre Haute, which included the late acclaimed heart surgeon, Dr. William Nasser. “Both of them were very poor growing up on Blaine Avenue” in Terre Haute, Tanoos said.
Tanoos was the principal at Chauncey Rose Middle School when he first met Moffitt. The school occupied the same property once occupied by Gerstmeyer High School, Moffitt’s alma mater. The gymnasium, now named for former Gerstmeyer coach Howard Sharpe, needed glass backboards to replace the worn wooden backboards.
When Moffitt walked into the old gym, he wept out of nostalgia, Tanoos said. The principal described the need for new backboards, then. “He said, ‘I’ll do better than that.’” Moffitt offered to also replace the floor in the gym and name it after his late son, David, who died in a car accident in Colorado.
“And that was the start of a long legacy of philanthropy,” Tanoos said of Moffitt’s years of giving to Terre Haute causes.
The recipients of his many charitable donations also included the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, the Wabash Valley Health Center, a scholarship fund through the Vigo County Education Foundation, Moffitt’s childhood church, the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund and others.
In nearly every situation, his philanthropy benefited needy kids.
“He was proud to be from Terre Haute,” Tanoos said of Moffitt. “He was just a one-of-a-kind guy.”
Dr. Tony K. Nasser, son of Dr. William Nasser and also a cardiologist, also was close to Moffitt.
He described Moffitt as “a street smart guy who had a lot of common sense.” At Consolidated Freightways, Moffitt “made it from the mailroom to the board room” and eventually became its CEO.
Part of Moffitt’s success was because “he treated people how he wanted to be treated. That’s what made the difference. ... He could get you to do something you didn’t want to do and be happy about it,” Nasser said.
Nasser had many personal stories about Moffitt, whom he called “uncle Don.” While Moffitt wasn’t a blood relative, “He functioned as an uncle figure to me and was kind of like a second father.”
After his own father died 17 years ago, “I’d go to him for advice about life, and all my big decisions,” Nasser said.
When Moffitt moved to the Carmel area, he would join the Nasser family for Sunday dinners and holidays. He loved Middle Eastern food, and “he really loved kibby,” especially fried kibby, Nasser said.
Nasser described Moffitt as a servant leader, “specifically of the Wabash Valley and greater Terre Haute community. He was a giver. He was a philanthropist.”
In past years, Moffitt regularly visited Terre Haute, and he always wanted to go back to the neighborhood where he grew up. “He would tell me story after story,” where he had played football, built a treehouse and worked at the TK Nasser and Son grocery/merchandise store, Nasser said.
Moffitt didn’t always follow the advice of cardiologists and would tell Nasser, “You’ve got to live a little.” Moffitt “liked his cigars and he liked his Manhattans.”
Moffitt “lived life to the fullest,” Nasser said.
In August 2010, Moffitt donated $250,000 to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, which was nearing the end of a $5.6 million fundraising campaign.
At that time, Lynn Hughes was the museum’s executive director as it prepared to move into its new quarters at 727 Wabash Ave.
“He was such a nice man,” she said.
The large donation “came at such a perfect time. It was less than a month before the museum was supposed to open,” she said. “It was such a boost of positive energy and excitement and funds.”
After that donation, the campaign only had to raise about another $150,000.
The signature treehouse exhibit was named in his honor.
“He was just such a humble individual and really grateful for his experiences in Terre Haute and so willing to give back,” said Hughes, who is now Hamilton Center’s chief of community engagement.
“I think there are so many kids and families and community members who have been impacted by his gifts through the years,” she said. “There are probably a lot of people who don’t even realize how much they’ve benefited from his generosity.”
Hughes said Moffitt “truly left a legacy here. Terre Haute is very lucky we had him as a resident, and he continued to come back and continued to support his community.”
