Terre Haute loses a brilliant native son

Many in Terre Haute are mourning Guille Cox, whom they described as not only a brilliant man and calming presence, but a visionary who could see needed outcomes and help people and institutions reach them.
Cox died Monday evening at the age of 73.
A lawyer by trade and senior partner at Cox, Zwerner, Davis and Sullivan Law Firm in Terre Haute, Cox dedicated his time to the community and served in leadership at the Terre Haute Humane Society, First Financial Bank, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Swope Art Museum and Vigo County School Corp. board.
Jackie Lower served with Cox on the school board for five years and said he always put the interest of those he served at the forefront of his decision making.
“He was a Hautean through and through,” said Lower, who’d known Cox since middle school.
“He was a very, very bright man and never had anything but the best interest of the people of Terre Haute in mind. He will be missed.”
Those who worked alongside Cox said he was a great peacemaker that could always find compromise, no matter how heated the discussion.
Cox took over as chairman of the board at Rose-Hulman in 1995, the first year the institute bucked more than a century of tradition and opened its doors to women.
A controversial decision at the time, Rose-Hulman President Robert Coons said Cox was instrumental in seeing the institute through the transition.
“In both the first year of coeducation and first year of requiring laptops for all students, there was quite a transition on our campus and amongst our board, particularly with the issue of coed” Coons said. “Guille was a great steward of the board during that time and helped smooth the transition to coed and in dealing with some of those issues with our alums.
“He did a masterful job.”
Many attributed Cox’s calming presence to his brilliance, an adjective befitting a man with degrees from both Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School, and an uncanny ability to envision a desired outcome and help bring it about.
First Financial Bank Corp. earlier this year acquired HopFed Bankcorp Inc., expanding the banks offerings into Kentucky and Tennessee.
First Financial President and CEO Norman Lowery said Cox, chairman of the board of directors from 2012 until recently, was instrumental in seeing the corporation through its biggest acquisition.
“It was a strategic change for us, going south and getting outside our footprint in Indiana and Illinois, but it was he that led us through the decision, closing of the sale and operating those branches and facilities under our signage,” Lowery said.
“It was the biggest acquisition and integration in the history of our company. Losing him is a big loss for us, obviously.”
Cox was also instrumental in the capital campaign that saw the Terre Haute Humane Society build its new facility on South Fruitridge.
Calling him one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, Ray Buechler said the humane society’s current shelter doesn’t likely happen without Cox.
“He played a big role in our achieving raising enough money to build our new facility,” said Buechler, president of the humane society board of directors. “Everyone on the board played a huge part in making it happen, of course, but I don’t think it happens without Guille.”
Cox and law partner David Sullivan worked together for 44 at their downtown Terre Haute firm. Sullivan said he’ll always remember Cox’s mindfulness and his propensity for losing himself deep in thought.
“It’ll be strange for him to be here no longer,” Sullivan said. “He’ll always be here in spirit, of course, but he’ll be greatly missed.”
Visitation for Cox is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home, 605 S. 25th Street.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-691-6771 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.