City officials are reviewing plans to improve Fairbanks Park, from providing shade over an amphitheater to creating a water recreation and event venue.
On Thursday, the city held two public open houses in the former Girl Scout building at Fairbanks Park to gain input on concepts from Indianapolis-based Land Stewards Design Group.
Luke Waltz, principal of Land Stewards Design, is a resident of Rockville and played in Fairbanks Park as a youth. He now takes his children to the park.
"I am very familiar with the park ... and we are excited to be a part of the change," Waltz said.
Waltz said there are six key focus areas targeted for improvement or development. Those include the Wabash Riverwalk; Chauncey Rose Memorial garden and amphitheater improvement; a destination nature playscape; an iconic water feature; water recreation and event venue; and public art and cultural landmarks.
"They have been identified by the mayor and previous planning that has been ongoing for the past decade," Waltz said. "Most recently a group of students at Rose-Hulman (Institute of Technology) has been working on this, doing a student-level idea share, and we have taken that and furthered those concepts" which were displayed inside the former Girl Scouts building at Fairbanks Park.
"These projects would be phased, and we would prioritize the projects the community think are most important or the projects that need improvement the most," Waltz said.
Once public feedback is compiled, the information will be used to rank projects in a five-year master plan. That plan would go before the Terre Haute Parks Board in mid-May for approval, which then makes the plan's projects eligible for state and federal grant funding, said Mayor Duke Bennett.
The mayor said several of the items are upgrades, with some new.
"The work on the (Wabash) Riverwalk would be new and we would love to have a kind of a sea wall along sections of the Wabash River, but it will be very expensive. We will be targeting with the (U.S.) Army Corps of Engineers to hopefully get assistance down the road for something big like that," the mayor said.
"Some of these other things are just upgrades ... and as some parts are a little more expensive than others, we will prioritize all these things and then figure out how we are going to fund them so we can get started," Bennett said.
"I would suspect we will start something next year. Casino money will come in 2024, so if we can get started next year, we will have plenty of funds to start doing several projects at a time," the mayor said. "My goal would be within the five years (of the master plan) to have most of this done — except the river walk, because that will need some federal assistance."
Community asset
Bennett said the park is the only place to access the Wabash River in the city, "so it is important to the community." The city also expects more rowing events, as Wabash Valley Crew is raising funds for a new boathouse.
While reviewing one of several displays, Andrew McNeil of Terre Haute said he thinks "the Wabash River is a huge asset to Terre Haute, and I think anything that we can do to highlight that to bring tourists, bring industry and any kind of economic benefit to Terre Haute is going to be really important. I support anything that moves in that direction.
"I love the amphitheater and would support any work, expansion there," McNeil said, "and I love the events there all summer long, but some shade there would be great as it gets hot, but the park is just a great place to see the river."
Shade is among proposed upgrades for the park's amphitheater, adding suspended sail shades over the seating area to help reduce the direct heat of summer sun, as well as improve the amphitheater seating.
Bev Cristee, a board member of Art Spaces Inc., said there are many good ideas in the design as she reviewed displays.
"I think landscaping is one of my favorite things and I think about entertainment areas, especially with the river to overlook. I like the idea of event lawns, with benches and tables that don't splinter would be one of my favorite things, I think," Cristee said.
"I really like the public art and cultural landmarks" among the six concepts, she said.
Ann Prox, a member of the Y Make Waves organization that helped reopen a pool at the Terre Haute YMCA in Fairbanks Park, said she would like to see improvements to the YMCA. "I think the rowing crew will become a bigger part of the park and I think that will be a big help," she said, referring to water recreation and an event venue.
"And looking at the plan, they will need a lot of trees in the park," she added.
Beck Schultz, also with Land Stewards Design Group, said concept for a water recreation and event venue is to keep the event space of the former Girl Scouts Office, where the open house was held, but to then build out from that and employ a two-level structure.
The lower level would contain the boat house for Wabash Valley Crew, with the upper floor being a restaurant overlooking the Wabash River.
"We don't we have a particular client or stakeholder yet for the restaurant, but that is the goal, that is the hope," Schultz said.
Overflow discharge
Terre Haute City Councilman Todd Nation, while looking over displays, noticed that while three of four combined sewer overflow discharge pipes would be removed, one still remains to empty into the river. Nation said he would like to seek all of the outfall pipes removed.
Mayor Bennett said the lone discharge will remain.
"You would have to build a $30 million underground tank to eliminate that, so from a financial perspective, you can't justify it. It is not possible," the mayor said. "This would changed to where you can't see it. It would be buried down and if we get this sea wallhere" it would be out of sight.
"To eliminate all of our CSO (combined sewer overflows) is an extra $100 million on our $300 million plan," the mayor said, which is under review by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
For people who wish to provide input on the plan, an online survey will remain open through mid week.
That survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FairbanksPark.
