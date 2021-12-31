Six busy women in the Wabash Valley are featured in the latest edition of Terre Haute Living Magazine for their contributions to the business world.
The Women in Business edition recognizes six women who demonstrate strong leadership skills, overcame obstacles and are passionate about their work and community.
Alicia Morgan, editor of Terre Haute Living and news/digital editor at the Tribune-Star, said the desire to be bigger than one’s self is motivating and life changing for women. Lifting up each other is part of the reason for celebrating women in business and their accomplishments, she said.
This is the sixth year for the recognitions. Due to the ongoing pandemic, no awards banquet will be conducted.
The award recipients have advice for other women in business when asked to shared a quote about her motivation.
“Receiving a nomination, let alone the award, is gratifying as it acknowledges that positive contributions are being made along the way,” said Lori Danielson, president and founder of GoTime Coaching.
“Highlighting women business leaders helps shine a positive light on the depth, breadth and diversity of the great work so many women make in our community,” Danielson said.
Sister Dorothy Rasche of the Sisters of Providence was honored for her work with The Connecting Link in West Terre Haute.
“It’s nice to be recognized for my ministry in West Terre Haute. It’s been very rewarding,” Rasche said. “Part of what we do as Sisters of Providence is to encourage leadership among the community and provide resources and guidance.”
The goal of Connecting Link is to bring together organizations to address larger community issues by collaborating to assist families and individuals in need.
The organization was instrumental in bringing a new medial clinic to West Terre Haute to serve families who had to travel to other cities to for a physician appointment.
“If we want something new to happen. We have to make it happen,” Rasche said. “If we depend on others, it won’t happen. And then you have to find other like-minded people to believe that a certain something needs to be, and then work together.”
Her advice to others is, “Get to know the movers and shakers in the area. Find out who else is interested in whatever the project is. And bring the group together.”
Emily Crapo of Morris Trucking is also being honored.
“It is an such an honor to be given this award and coupled with so many other amazing women,” she said.
“Gender persuades how we look at social norms and the structure of power that leads to greater opportunities for any gender,” Crapo said. “Being recognized provides an outlet for other girls and women to see that their similar achievements are valued by our society and moves to create and intrinsic confidence that leads to future success.”
Geraldine Wilson of Gerrie’s on 9th Street in Clinton is also among the honorees.
“I am honored to be part of the women in business featured in Terre Haute Living. This award means that you can be noticed for the selfless role that women play in business and family sacrifice,” Wilson said.
“This award can be shared by all the people who have worked tirelessly along side of me to make my vision be realized. I am very grateful.”
Others included in the magazine are Katrina King of SHINE Foster Family Resources and Karen Harding, CEO of Chances and Services for Youth.
A panel from the Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living selected the six Women In Business from a large group of nominees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.