The city of Terre Haute has approximately $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to spend, and the City Council is seeking community input on how to spend it.
Council members Todd Nation, Tammy Boland, Curtis DeBaun and Martha Crossen will host an informal listening session with the public Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Blumberg Shelter in Fairbanks Park.
Nation will explain the array of uses that are permitted with the funding that has been provided by the federal government, followed by time during which citizens will be invited to offer their suggestions for enriching the community with the money. The session is expected to last about 90 minutes.
"We'd like to see if there are good ideas in the public -- we said, 'Hey, we're not the only light bulbs in this community -- there are thousands of people out there who might have good ideas,'" said Crossen, Council member for District 6.
Federal regulations on the use of ARPA money stipulate that it must address issues that are COVID-related, but outside that, the scope can be pretty broad. Street repairs likely wouldn't fall under the COVID rubric, Crossen said, but since it's been established that it's safer being outdoors and not in enclosed areas during the pandemic, funds could be used to improve the city's parks. They could also bring relief for people who lost their housing or jobs during the pandemic, or assist programs and concerns that couldn't get funding while COVID was afflicting the community.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve quality-of-life issues," Crossen said. Final decisions on how to allocate ARPA cash will be made by Mayor Duke Bennett and the Council.
Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks, particularly if they are not vaccinated.
