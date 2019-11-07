The city of Terre Haute will begin leaf pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Crews will be working in the area from Wabash Avenue to Eighth Avenue and from First Street to Fruitridge Avenue.
Please have your leaves raked into a pile in the tree row and not in the street. Keeping the large piles in the tree row helps keep the storm sewers from becoming easily plugged, which can lead to street flooding.
City crews will work to stay on the advertised schedule, but heavy rain, snow or freezing temperatures can make it difficult to vacuum the leaves. It is possible leaf pickup can run a few days behind.
The next pickup area will be announced next week. You can also find an up-to-date schedule on the city website at www.terrehaute.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.