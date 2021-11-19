Terre Haute leaf pickup starts Monday

The city of Terre Haute's 2021 leaf pickup begins Monday.
On Monday and Tuesday, the city will begin picking up leaves in the area of Wabash Avenue to Eighth Avenue from North First Street to North Fruitridge Avenue.
The city will then work its way north during the following weeks. An updated pickup schedule will be announced each week through the media. Residents also may find the regularly updated schedule on the city's website at www.terrehaute.in.gov and on “The City of Terre Haute” Facebook page. The leaf pickup schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change.
The city asks residents to keep in mind:
• Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city (not on the weekly schedule) that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open. If you see crews working outside the “scheduled” area please do not be concerned if you do not have your leaves ready. They will be back during the officially scheduled week.
• Once the city has completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city, it will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pickup.
• Please have your leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and not into the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pickup. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged, which causes streets to flood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.