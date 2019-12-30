This week, crews will be picking up leaves at the Woodridge Subdivision then moving to Wyndham. Following that, will be Lincolnshire/Woodshire then Edgewood Grove.
Residents should have their leaves raked into a pile in the tree row and not in the street. Keeping the large piles in the tree row helps keep the storm sewers from becoming easily plugged which then leads to street flooding.
Residents can also bag their leaves. They can put them in or next to your blue trash bin and Republic Services will pick up to 10 bags per week.
Crews work hard to stay on the advertised schedule but heavy rain, snow or freezing temperatures can make it difficult to vacuum the leaves so they sometimes run a few days behind.
An up-to-date schedule can be found on the city website at www.terrehaute.in.gov.
