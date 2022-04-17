Terre Haute area entrepreneurs, startups and business leaders are invited to join the Indiana Technology & Innovation Association and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for a lunch meeting noon Tuesday at Launch Terre Haute located at 619 Cherry St.
Participants will hear about how the Indiana Technology & Innovation Association and its members are working bring the technology and innovation community together, educate state leaders on the issues impacting the industry, and strengthen the business environment for technology and innovation-driven companies to start and grow in Indiana.
“ITIA is working to expand access to venture capital, grow the tech talent pipeline and make Indiana a leader as we shift to a 21st century data-centric economy,” said ITIA Executive Director Jennifer Hallowell. “We’re excited to partner with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, meet with leaders in Terre Haute to hear about the issues important to them, and work together to grow Indiana’s tech and innovation industry.”
The event is free and lunch is included. To register, go to www.indianatechnology.org/event-4724528.
