A Terre Haute lawmaker is inviting the Hoosier State’s best and brightest college students and recent graduates to apply for a paid internship at the Indiana Statehouse for the 2023 Legislative Session, which begins in January.
Indiana House Democrats are now accepting applications for six internship programs that immerse students and graduates in state government while providing hands-on experience. When applying, applicants can choose from the following internship opportunities:
• Legislative and Constituent Services
• Policy Analyst
• Indiana Black Legislative Caucus
• Communications
• Ways and Means Fiscal Analyst
• Graphic and Print Design
“Statehouse interns are vital to shaping our caucus’ success throughout the legislative session,” said State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute. “Interns throughout the years have been a tremendous help to me as I work to develop a meaningful legislature for our state and community. Whether you are interested in state government happenings, policy or communications, our internship offers a variety of ways to energize your future post-college. Our program is the perfect way for local students to bridge academic pursuits with real-life experience to form the perfect basis for a successful and enriching future career.”
The deadline for applications for the 2023 Legislative Session is Oct. 31 with applications received by Oct. 15 receiving priority consideration. For more information, visit https://indianahousedemocrats.org/student-opportunities/internships.
