Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett introduced a new website on Wednesday that will provide citizens with a plethora of information about the city, from when a particular street is scheduled to be repaved to where snow plows have been during winter storms and where they’re headed next.
Essentially, it uses data that the city’s Geographic Information System, or GIS, has already amassed and shares it with the public. Terre Haute’s Data HUB can be found at datahub.terrehaute.in.gov. Phase One is now available, with plans to continue to roll out information based on demand.
“The GIS system has so many components — we’re sharing data we’ve already created,” Bennett said. “I don’t know how much more transparent we can be.”
Maps of the city are available at the website. Eventually, they will be real-time maps that show where traffic is light and where it’s clogged as well as where trains are preventing traffic flow. If something like the June 30 storm should ever strike again, it will alert site users on emergency closures.
Bennett invited residents, “Check it out and give us feedback.”
Datahub.terrehaute.in.gov follows My T.H. 311+, introduced in May to assist residents in reporting potholes and eyesores and getting services without having to call city employees.
Bennett said, “311+ has been very successful. More people are using it versus calling the office.” Terre Haute was one of the first cities in Indiana to offer such an app. My T.H. 311’s creation was more expensive and complex than Datahub, Bennett said, but has proved well worth it.
Datahub’s intent it to provide residents with information such as geographical context to explain the city’s actions and decisions.
For example, regarding street paving, Bennett said that all data on streets has been entered into the city’s computer system since 2008. Datahub users will be able to see what streets are scheduled to be paved during the year and what streets are on the short list for repairs. All streets are rated by the city, which has employees drive “every inch” of Terre Haute roadway; those in the worst conditions are focused upon the most.
Datahub will also provide updates on the city’s hiking trail system, displaying trails that currently exist and those that are being planned. It will also provide updates on when condemned homes are scheduled to be demolished and how far autumn leaf pickup vehicles have progressed.
It will even by able to point out every tree in the city and spots that are available for one to be planted.
