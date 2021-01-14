The Terre Haute City Council at its meeting Thursday sent a message to those who might litter: Do so and it could cost you.
By an 8-0 vote, the city council amended Terre Haute's littering ordinance to increase the maximum penalty the city can levy against someone from $300 to $500.
Council member George Azar, D-at-large, did not attend Thursday's meeting.
Council member Curtis DeBaun IV, D-at large, said that while the amended ordinance likely does little to cure the city's littering ails, it's a measure the city should take regardless.
"I totally understand the dent that this will put in our littering problem is minimal," DeBaun said. "But there are a lot of people out there in our community who a re dedicating a lot of time to cleaning and keeping it clean.
"I think whatever we can do, even the small things — and this is a small thing — I think we should do."
There is no minimum fine for littering in Terre Haute and the eventual fine is determined by the city court judge. On top of the fine, city attorney Eddie Felling noted there is an additional $135 city court fee.
"So even if they got a $1 fine, the court cost would be on top of that," Felling said in a response to a question from council member Neil Garrison, D-5.
"So, it's not uncommon that we'll ask for a lower [fine], depending on the offense, or how bad the offense is."
Tax abatement
The council also Thursday rescinded personal property and real property tax abatements for GATX Corp., a railcar leasing company. The rescindment came at the request of GATX.
Citing COVID-19's impact on business and the changing maintenance demands for its fleet, GATX said it would be unable to meet either the capital investment or staffing benchmarks laid out in its abatement agreements.
The abatements were approved in 2017 when GATX planned to invest about $38.5 million — $17.6 million in personal property and $20.8 million in real property — in its 104-acre location at 4400 Maple Ave. It had also planned to increase its workforce by 55 full-time employees.
The request was approved unanimously.
Clinic tabled until Feb. 4
The council did not discuss Thursday a proposed addiction services clinic slated to go in a vacant building in Farrington's Grove neighborhood.
The attorney representing the proposed development requested the measure — which was introduced at the council's Jan. 7 meeting — be tabled until the council's Feb. 4 meeting due to "scheduling conflicts."
Terre Haute City Council next meets 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at City Hall. Meetings are also broadcast live on the City of Terre Haute Youtube page.
