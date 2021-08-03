Terre Haute Humane Society temporarily closed due to COVID-19

The Terre Haute Humane Society shelter will be closed to the public the rest of this week because several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The COVID positive staff members were not in close contact with any customers, the group said on its Facebook page.
The agency is in the process of rescheduling scheduled appointments and will not be open to the public on Friday, Saturday or Sunday this week. It will not be able to accept any animals at this time.
The Humane Society said it re-evaluate at the end of the week and make an announcement about its status for next week.
