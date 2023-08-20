The Terre Haute Humane Society has a new addition that may look a little odd, but he’s gentle and loving.
Though the shelter is well beyond capacity, it made room on Aug. 7 for Owen, a mutt with a split right front paw, said intake manager Stacy Wilkins.
“We saw a special need — it looks like a crab claw,” she said. “He had shown up in someone’s driveway beside the trash cans. The pictures they took, you could tell he was very scared and that he has definitely had a rough way to go. So we took him in, worried about the one paw mainly.”
Wilkins added, “When he first got to us, he was so scared — you would touch him and he would just cringe. It was sad, but he’s coming out of that, he’s getting very comfortable.”
Fortunately, the split paw was not from some terrible accident, though Owen is otherwise covered in scars.
“We took him to see Dr. [Jim] Holscher and he confirmed it’s a birth defect,” Wilkins said. “The only problem is we’re concerned about some of the nails. The foot’s not going to have to be removed or anything, but we’re pretty sure a couple of the nails will have to be removed.”
Owen has significant difficulty walking indoors at the shelter, which improved slightly when the nails were clipped. On the other hand, he’s very mobile when outdoors on softer ground.
The shelter posted on Facebook a video in which he befriends and plays outdoors with a pair of dogs named Al and Pacino. The shelter’s Facebook posts regarding Owen have received many comments expressing sympathy and adoration.
“He seems to love every dog — all of them,” Wilkins said. “He just wants attention, wants to play, he’s very sweet and loving.”
On Aug. 11, a couple who had adopted from the shelter in the past became Owen’s foster parents. “They just fell in love with him,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins said Owen’s a little on the skinny side, so he’s getting plenty to eat now. The ideal owner would be someone who enjoys outdoor animals.
“Someone with big back yard with plenty of room for him to play would be perfect,” she said. “He should not be the only dog — he just loves the attention.”
