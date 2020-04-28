The Terre Haute Humane Society will open its Community Pet Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 1.
Pet owners can pick up free cat and dog food at the shelter at 1811 S. Fruitridge Ave. by pulling up to the building and opening up their trunk or rear hatch. Staff and volunteers will put the food directly into vehicles to keep a safe distance, handing out limited amounts of food to each family to help as many people as possible.
The pantry is usually open to the public during regular business hours. It fed 2,384 dogs and 1,850 cats in 2019. Since the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is periodically opening up the pantry when resources are available. The pantry was last open on April 16, when the shelter distributed pet food for 346 dogs and 271 cats.
The community has come together to help the shelter keep the pantry stocked, the Humane Society said in a news release. A $500 grant from the Amcor Foundation allowed the shelter to purchase much-needed pet food and local stores provided grocery bags so shelter staff could distribute individual portions of dry cat and dog food.
People can donate to the special pet pantry fund at https://bit.ly/2X7o49h
To learn more about pantry fund, call the shelter at 812-232-0293. Visit www.thhs.org for more details.
