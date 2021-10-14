Charles Brown is the new executive director of the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Brown’s duties will include overseeing the daily operations of the shelter, community outreach, and working with the Board on the overall strategic direction of the organization.
Brown, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been an animal welfare and shelter professional for almost 20 years, and he was an early champion of the low-kill animal shelter movement. He has also instituted many innovative community outreach and educational programs that have gained national attention.
The Humane Society on Oct. 8 announced the resignation of
Terre Haute Humane Society announces resignation of Sarah Valentine as General Manager of its animal shelter facility.
