The Terre Haute Humane Society has re-opened its shelter to the public, but it is still responding to a parvovirus outbreak that while slowing, has left 19 puppies dead.
The shelter was closed for several days while staff treated sick dogs and puppies and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the facility, protocols that continue.
It re-opened Tuesday. The parvo outbreak “is slowing down. It’s just going to take some time,” said Jennifer Ewing, operations director. “I think we’ve got control.”
Initially, 14 puppies died when the outbreak first started, and another four died late last week and early this week. Another died while it was being fostered.
“We’re open but we’re still dealing with this. We ask that no one brings us any [new dogs] for intake right now,” Ewing said. “We are releasing animals for adoption, but they are being tested before leaving the premises and they all are going to be up-to-date on vaccinations.”
Canine parvovirus (CPV) is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.
The past few weeks “have been an emotional roller coaster,” Ewing said. “It’s been physically and mentally draining.”
The shelter has a cleaning/disinfecting protocol in place and is treating dogs and puppies that test positive; those positive must be kept away from other dogs.
Those testing positive are treated for two weeks and then must test negative twice over a period of time before they are “cleared.” Ewing said she waits a week after treatment before the first test; if it’s negative, she waits another week and tests again.
The shelter remains overcrowded, with at least 200 dogs, including 25 puppies, Ewing said.
“I have dogs in my garage, side rooms, grooming room, surgery room,” and even in the smoke shack, Ewing said.
What can the public do?
“We need the public to vaccinate” their dogs to prevent parvovirus, she said.
Also, the shelter needs such things as towels, washrags, sheets and blankets “because right now, we are throwing everything away” once used, she said. It also can use paper towels, and donations of funds are always welcome.
Volunteers are always needed, and training is provided.
The outbreak has been difficult on staff, Ewing said.
“We lost 14 of the pups back-to-back within two days. We didn’t even have a chance to help them because it hit them so hard,” she said. When that happened, “We all cried … it’s been an up and down roller coaster to say the least,” she said.
The outbreak initially was detected in the maternity area affecting 20 puppies and an adult.
More recently, a separate group of 13 puppies also had parvo, and four of those died.
“The first case did hit us real hard and fast. Very unexpected. I have not had an outbreak here in three years,” Ewing said. “They are saying parvo is bad this year.”
The shelter has about 17 or 18 employees and numerous volunteers. “You have to have a special place in your heart for animals to work in a shelter environment,” Ewing said.
Shelter hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, according to its website. On Friday, it is open 1 to 6 p.m. The website is www.thhs.org and it also has a Facebook page.
