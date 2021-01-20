As local COVID-19 hospitalizations decline, Terre Haute's two major hospitals on Wednesday announced they are easing visitation restrictions effective Thursday.
At Terre Haute Regional Hospital, each patient who is not positive or suspected to have COVID-19 may have one visitor at a time during visiting hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At Union Hospital facilities, each patient who is not positive or suspected to have COVID-19 may have designated one distinct visitor per day for their entire stay. Visitors will not be permitted in the COVID unit. Emergency room visitors are limited to one, however no visitors are permitted for COVID or suspected COVID positive patients. Permitted visitors are restricted to the patient room only. Visiting hours remain 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At both hospitals, visitors:
• Must be at least 16;
• Must screen negative for COVID-19 and follow all COVID-19 protocols while on site;
• Must wear a mask at all times, including in the patient’s room.
Emergency departments at both hospitals remain open to all 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.