Due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, changes have been made to the local COVID-19 testing sites and COVID-19 Hotline hours for both Regional and Union Hospitals.
The schedule is:
• Thursday, Nov. 26: Testing sites closed at Regional Hospital and Union Hospital. Hotline also closed.
• Friday, Nov. 27: Testing site closed at Regional Hospital. Drive-through testing site open at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hotline open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 28: Testing site open at Regional Hospital 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-through testing site open at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hotline closed.
• Sun. Nov. 28: Testing site closed at Regional Hospital. Drive-through testing site open at Union Hospital from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hotline closed.
If you have questions regarding the virus, the COVID-19 Hotline number is 812-238-4871.
For patients testing through the state (those who do not have an order or who are getting their test for a procedure or surgery), please register at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov prior to arrival.
