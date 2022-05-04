The City of Terre Haute will have a city-wide cleanup Saturday. The City of Terre Haute organizes these cleanups in the spring and fall of each year.
Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. in the back parking lot of the former Terre Haute Police Department at 105 S. 13th St. where several dumpsters will be located. Participants will be given a route map, gloves, bags and snacks. The cleanup will run through noon.
Businesses, churches, schools and other organizations are encouraged to bring a group of people to help.
Hazardous waste, including but not limited to refrigeration units, chemicals, tires and batteries, will not be taken.
To volunteer or ask questions, contact the Mayor’s office at 812-244-2303.
