With the Indiana State University baseball team ranked 11th and 25th nationally in two prominent polls, Terre Haute and ISU could have a shot at hosting a NCAA baseball tournament regional.
“This would be four of the top collegiate teams that would be vying to be the NCAA Division I champion and we could host it at the ISU baseball stadium,” David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, on Tuesday told members of the Vigo County Tourism Commission, which oversees the bureau.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Championship kicks off June 2-5 with 64 teams at 16 regional sites.
When the field narrows to 16, those regional champs will play in a super regional June 9-12, depending on location, with the winners going to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
Patterson said ISU’s Bob Warn Field holds 1,200 people, but add in portable bleachers and it can accommodate 2,000 people. Vigo County has nearly 2,000 hotel rooms, which could mean a few sold out days for the hospitality industry.
In other business, the Tourism Commission approved a one-year marketing contract with RJL Solutions for $5,000 per month. It also approved a $26,390 contract with Gibson Teldata Inc. for a new camera security system.
Patterson said there are several upcoming events that will drive tourism, adding the innkeepers tax in April – at $756,908 – is up from $671,866 collected in April, 2022.
Upcoming events include:
- Professional Fire Fighters Union of Indiana at Terre Haute Convention Center May 22-26.
- Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship May 23-27 at ISU’s Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium.
- Special Olympics June 9-11 at ISU.
- Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police at Terre Haute Convention Center June 11-13.
- Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association June 22-24.
- Great Lakes Motorcycle Conference Aug. 18-20 at Vigo County Fairgrounds.
