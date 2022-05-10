Terre Haute going after its share of convention market

Given the presence of the brand new Terre Haute Convention Center, look for Terre Haute and Vigo County to begin seeking its share of statewide association events.
That’s one strategy to bring more event-based tourism to Terre Haute, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Patterson said many events, especially meetings of statewide associations, are cyclical — meaning events are held in different regions of the state annually. Patterson said he thinks its time for Vigo County to be a part of that cycle, especially given the opening of the new downtown convention center.
“We have not hosted a lot of association events since the closing of the Holiday Inn event center” in 2015, Patterson said, adding many of those events work with a three- to five-year cycle.
“Those associations have not had that option here, but the fact that we now have this convention center facility, we are now back in the loop,” he said Tuesday after a meeting of the Vigo County Tourism Commission, a board that oversees the visitors bureau.
Other events spread out across the county have already shown increases this year.
“April is usually not a busy month, and we had three sellouts” for hotel rooms, Patterson said, noting events such as the Indiana Percussion Association State Finals and the Midwest Soccer Classic Tournament. And “we were able to to get the [FIRST Indiana] Robotics competition back here through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology,” he said.
He referred to March and April collections of the innkeepers tax. In April, the tax generated $196,909 and $159,709 in March, when funds collected from bed and breakfast facilities are included. So far this year, the tax has collected $671,866, up from $522,667 for this time last year.
May has several events up as well, such as the 39th Annual Bank of the Wabash festival at Fairbanks Park, the fourth annual Valley Tune-up basketball tournament and events at Griffin Bike Park.
“I am a firm believer in the word of mouth… and when someone hears first hand from a friend they respect,” about the potential of hosting an event in Terre Haute, that will lead to more events, Patterson said.
