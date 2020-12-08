Terre Haute gets nearly $1 million in state matching road grant

Terre Haute has been awarded a $999,987 Community Crossing grant, a component of Indiana's Next Level Roads program, the governor's office announced today.
For larger cities, such as Terre Haute, the grant requires a 50 percent match, while smaller communities are required to provide a 25 percent match.
In all, 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties received more than $101.7 million in state matching funds.
Other local grant awards included Parke County at $938,990; Farmersburg at $366,468; Rockville at $284,576; Jasper at $456,249; and Greencastle at $761,186.
The Community Crossings program has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects. In response to revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDOT moved the call for road projects, originally scheduled for July, to September.
The total amount awarded is funded by the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year.
“This is a tremendous win for our local partners,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward now without the state’s funding commitment.”
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 summer/fall call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings
