After winning approval from Vigo residents in last year’s fall election, leadership of the proposed Rocksino worked in 2020 to curry that same favor with the Indiana Gaming Commission.
All it had to do to secure that support is undergo an investigation that grew out of a federal court case, make ownership changes as a result of that investigation and convince the gaming commission the ownership and management changes were sufficient to address its concerns.
And do it all while working through a global pandemic.
The year started with Spectacle Jack LLC, then a subsidiary of Gary casino developer Spectacle Entertainment, as the only applicant for the gaming license awarded Vigo County for development of an inland casino.
And while the state stipulated the development must be at least $125 million, specific details of the proposed development came to light in the first week of the new year.
The casino license application details a 1,200-game casino complete with four restaurants, four bars, an enclosed, temperature-controlled walkway to the adjacent Home2 Suites hotel and a provision for a future on-site hotel.
The application spells out how the Rocksino at Terre Haute would be built on more than 25 acres at the southwest side of the intersection of Bill Farr Drive and Joe Fox Street, immediately south of the Walmart Super Center along U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on the east side of Terre Haute.
The preliminary plan calls for the casino to be built in the middle of the property with more than 1,500 parking spaces surrounding the building. The plan also notes a space dedicated for a “future hotel,” in a parking lot between the casino and Walmart.
The casino will feature four entrances:
• The center entrance would be the focal point of the building and will have a covered porte cochere (or roofed passage way) and valet parking;
• Two secondary entrances at the north and east sides of the building are oriented toward adjacent parking areas;
• A fourth entrance would be on the south side of the building with an enclosed, climate-controlled connection to the adjacent Home2 Suites.
The pair of gaming areas on either side of the main casino walkway will have a mix of slot machines and table games. The plan, as submitted to the state, features 1,150 slot machines and 50 table games.
Around the perimeter of the gaming floor a number of amenities are planned, including:
• A Hard Rock Cafe, the centerpiece of the Hard Rock brand. The cafe is planned to have seating for 125 guests and feature the customary accouterments.
• A steakhouse, described as the casino’s fine dining option, with seating for 60.
• A buffet with seating for 175 guests.
• Hard Rock branded center bar and sportsbook. The “energetic space” is planned to seat 75 guests and is to be considered the center of activity for the casino floor, according to the application.
• A Hard Rock branded coffee shop, the Constant Grind, that serves up to 25 guests a variety of food, beverages and convenience items 24-hours a day.
• A 300-seat entertainment venue, Velvet Sessions, capable of hosting live music, comedy events and other events. The application says the space can be transformed to host any type of event from a poker tournament, to business event and meetings, to a cocktail reception or a wedding.
• A high limit lounge complete with a private bar and light snack service.
• A Rock Shop, Hard Rock’s gift shop, that will sell branded merchandise alongside snacks and sundries.
A snag, then a resolution
At the time the details of the casino were revealed, the gaming commission had scheduled a Feb. 7 meeting at which it was, “to consider the application for a casino owners license in Vigo County,” said IGC executive director Sara Gonso Tait.
But on Jan. 24 the IGC canceled its February meeting and announced members of Spectacle’s executive leadership team were under investigation.
The information that gave rise to the Gaming Commission’s probe became public in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia.
There, Charles O’Neill of Strategic Campaign Group Inc. pleaded guilty to conspiring in a 2015 scheme to illegally funnel more than $15,000 from an Indianapolis-based gaming company to a campaign for a candidate for the U.S. House from Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District.
Involved in the scheme, the government says, were “Person A ... the vice president and general counsel of Company A, a gaming corporation formed in Delaware and based in Indianapolis.”
The company and individual were not named in court documents, but the Indiana Gaming Commission said it understood the company in question to be “Centaur Gaming. Certain key people in that company now own and operate Spectacle Gaming, the holder of the Majestic Star Casino license in Gary. Spectacle is also currently undertaking a land-based casino project in Gary and pursuing the new casino license in Vigo County,” the commission said.
The commission’s statement called the information “concerning” and said it “has begun a review pursuant to its statutory responsibilities.”
Local leaders, eager to get the lucrative development underway, said they were confident the commission would sort the matter in short order.
In an amended application submitted to the Gaming Commission in mid-March, Spectacle Entertainment, company general counsel John Keeler and Spectacle CEO Rod Ratcliff offered a solution, said commission Deputy Director Jenny Reske.
“Spectacle Entertainment, Mr. Ratcliff and Mr. Keeler have fully cooperated with the IGC’s review of this matter but indicated they wished to provide a voluntary remedy which would allow commission consideration without additional delay.
“The amended application reflects that Mr. Ratcliff and Mr. Keeler are no longer involved in Spectacle Jack’s operations,” Reske wrote to the Tribune-Star.
The senior leaders’ exits also facilitated Spectacle Jack LLC spinning off from its parent company and becoming its own independent gaming company owned by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson.
With the changes – made after the formal application period had closed – Reske said commission staff conducted a review and found the application meets the requirements of statute.
The commission would consider that application at a May 15 electronic meeting in light of the state’s stay-home order.
As part of an hour-long presentation Gibson told the gaming commission that previously he had little interest in owning a casino, but saw the opportunity to bring a major development to his home town.
“This process has been a long journey for us, and today marks an important step down a path toward a successful opportunity for many Hoosiers,” Gibson said. “... Seeing an opportunity to bring a transformational project to Terre Haute and Vigo County is what excited, and ultimately sold me on being involved in this project.”
Spectacle executives told the commission the project, from start of ground work to grand opening, should take roughly 16 months.
Spectacle Jack general counsel Libby Cierzniak detailed for the commission that Ratcliff and Keeler in March sold their ownership stakes in Spectacle Jack to One-Eyed Jack Ventures LLC, owned by Gibson.
It was noted that Ratcliff and Keeler have the option to repurchase their stakes at any point in the next 36 months, but that their doing so would require gaming commission approval.
In addition to awarding a gaming license to Terre Haute-based Spectacle Jack LLC, the gaming commission also approved at its May meeting a local development agreement that will ensure a local benefit from the casino.
The agreement calls for Spectacle Jack to pay 3 percent of its adjusted gross receipts, or betting revenue minus payouts, to the Vigo County Community Improvement Foundation Inc.
That foundation will be an Indiana not-for-profit corporation “for the purpose of supporting the City of Terre Haute and Vigo County Community Plan.”
Community benefits
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said following the meeting that regardless if area residents decide to gamble or not, the foundation will ensure the casino benefits everyone.
“Just this one project is going to have an impact in so many different ways,” Bennett said. “It puts us on the map in a very special way and the revenue that’s going to come back into the community will benefit everyone, regardless if you go to the casino or don’t go to the casino.
“It couldn’t be any more exciting from my perspective to get to the point we’re at today as it’s taken many, many years to get here.”
Additionally, the proposed agreement calls for a payment equal to 3 percent of the company’s net commission received from any sports wagering vendor.
The payments are to be made monthly.
The foundation will be governed by five directors, each of whom must be a registered voter in the county.
Members would include one member of the Terre Haute City Council appointed by the mayor of Terre Haute; one member of the Vigo County Council appointed by the president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners; one member appointed by the president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce; and two members appointed by Spectacle Jack.
Gibson said he projects the agreement will generate about $3 million annually for the foundation, an aspect of the casino project he’s most excited for, he said.
“The possibility to have these funds to advance the community plan is very exciting and will certainly improve the quality of life of all our residents,” Gibson said.
Smoke-free decision
The company made what some would consider another “quality of life” improvement in September when it announced its casino would be smoke free.
Gibson said the decision made in collaboration with Hard Rock International, “is another reason Spectacle Jack’s partnership with the gaming dynasty is a positive one for the community and state.”
“Recognizing we had to make a good business decision for the company to maintain a solid financial ground for the future and provide a welcoming entertainment facility for all Hoosiers and guests, we had to look at data, become creative and benchmark other facilities which were successful with this model,” Gibson said in the news release.
And while there will be no smoking on the main casino floor, the whole property won’t be nonsmoking.
To accommodate guests while meeting requirements of the smoking ordinances, Spectacle Jack and Hard Rock designed an outdoor patio for smokers.
The covered patio will feature:
• 117 slots and eight table games. This represents about 15% of the 1,060 planned gaming positions.
• The HVAC system will be designed to have positive pressure that will expel air from the building when doors are opened. This will prevent outside air, including air from the smoking patio, from entering.
• The HVAC units will be located on the west side of the roof, which places them away from the smoking patio, minimizing the possibility that air from the smoking patio would be drawn into the building system.
• Large ceiling fans to circulate air and exhaust fans to discharge air from the space.
• Overhead radiant heaters will be installed to moderate temperatures in the winter.
Developers say the design is consistent with what has been provided for smokers at casinos in Ohio including Northfield Park and Cincinnati.
“It is extremely important to Hard Rock International that each and every guest that enters the Rocksino feels welcome,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International.
Both Gibson and Lucas spoke about the future of the Rocksino and its economic meaning to both Terre Haute and Indiana, including its expected one million visitors a year to the area.
“I’m pleased to see Spectacle Jack and Hard Rock International work through a process that led them to this result,” said Mayor Bennett.
Chances and Services for Youth, Tobacco Free Vigo and Tobacco Prevention and Cessation of Sullivan County in a joint statement said they are “thrilled to have the first casino in the state of Indiana to open smoke free.”
“I appreciate the investments and the commitment Greg Gibson has made to ensure our workers can continue to enjoy a better quality of life and a healthier Vigo County,” said Brandon Halleck, chief operating officer of CASY.
The Rocksino is on track for a fall groundbreaking. Architects and engineers are preparing the building permits.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@Tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
