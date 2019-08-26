A state grant will help replace a boat dock in Terre Haute's Fairbanks Park.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release Monday it has been awarded $25,000 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The money will go toward construction of a new dock on the Wabash River. The city matched the grant with $25,000.
The new dock will replace a boat dock destroyed by heavy ice in January 2018.
“With the Wabash River serving as a recreational destination for many locals and tourists, this project would address the need for access to the river via a boat dock and accessibility ramp,” Mayor Duke Bennett said in the news release. statement.
“This project would bring that quality of life back to residents and visitors for purposes of recreation and business and make the Wabash River accessible to persons with disabilities.”
The project is to include a 6-foot by 20-foot floating boat dock as well as a 42-foot by 6-foot courtesy ramp split with floats at one end. The dock will be able to be moved in and out of the water to avoid similar ice damage ice in the future.
No date has yet been set for construction.
