Terre Haute will receive $300,000 from the U.S. EPA's brownfields grant program for further assessment at two former industrial sites.
The first is at the former Coke and Carbon site at 13th and Hulman streets, a roughly 50-acre property in use from 1926 to 1988.
The second is a parcel along the the Wabash River and includes more than 20 vacant buildings, including the former International Paper property.
The grants, a total of $2.7 million which are for use in Indiana, were announced in a Wednesday afternoon telephone news conference with EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede and Bruno Pigott, head of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
“I am very pleased that the city of Terre Haute has been awarded a Community Wide Assessment Grant from the EPA," Mayor Duke Bennett said in a news release. "These types of grant are critical for communities like ours to begin the process of assessing environmental issues, conduct related planning activities and developing site-specific cleanup plans for brownfield sites.
"Without these funds, it would be difficult for us to get started on this important environmental cleanup work in our city,” he said.
Nationwide, this year, the U.S. EPA is announcing the selection of 155 grants for communities and tribes totaling over $65.6 million in brownfields funding, the agency’s Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund and Cleanup Grant Programs.
A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. There are estimated to be more than 450,000 brownfields in the United States. EPA’s Brownfields Program began in 1995 and has provided nearly $1.6 billion in brownfield grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return blighted properties to productive reuse.
The EPA says is brownfields investments have leveraged more than $31 billion in cleanup and redevelopment. Over the years, the relatively small investment of federal funding has leveraged more than 160,000 jobs, according to the agency.
