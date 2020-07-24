The Terre Haute German Oberlandlers Club has canceled Oktoberfest, which had been slated for Sept. 18 and 19th at The Meadows shopping center.
“The health and well-being of attendees, entertainers, partners, volunteers and Club members has been and continues to be our primary concern with this year’s festival," said Brad Cress, Oktoberfest Committee chairperson.
"With the uptick in COVID-19 cases here in the Wabash Valley and the state, the Club’s board of directors and members felt cancelling this year’s ‘fest was the only responsible thing to do," he said.
Cress said Oktoberfest is "by far the biggest fundraiser" for the club. "It showcases not only the club, but also the German heritage, as much of this area was settled mostly by Germans. It is a good event for the community to enjoy, but with many of our members being older, it was just too hard to get help as (club members) fear for their safety and others," Cress said.
"We draw from all over the area, including Illinois for Oktoberfest," Cress said.
The club for 2021 is in discussions about reviving Strassenfest in April, 2021.
"We may resurrect that and see how that goes," but Cress said that Strassenfest remains in discussion and is not yet decided.
The club however, will plan to hold their 48th Annual Oktoberfest in September 2021 at The Meadows.
