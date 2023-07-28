The Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club’s 50th Annual Oktoberfest will take place Sept. 15 and 16 at the exhibit hall at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41.
There will be food, music and drinks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days.
Admission is $1.
Two bands, Jay Fox and the Jammin’ Germans and The Streamliners, will provide live music from 5 to 11 p.m. both days.
Enjoy German food like grilled brats and schnitzel, German potato salad, sauerkraut, apple strudel and other homemade desserts. Also available will be hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn.
Follow the club on Facebook by searching German Oberlandler Club of Terre Haute or at terrehautegermanclub.org.
