Terre Haute game stores welcome back players after pandemic

“Magic: The Gathering” is a card game in which players assemble a deck from some 20,000 different available cards, which they can choose on a card-by-card basis. Any player’s deck could be completely different from any other player’s deck. In it, wizards cast spells, summon creatures and exploit magic objects in order to defeat their opponents. Researchers have determined it is the world’s most complex game — a computer cannot calculate a winning strategy.
So if you’re a game store manager hosting in-person tournaments, playing “Magic: The Gathering” is slightly more complicated than figuring out how your business can survive a pandemic.
There are Wabash Valley businesses such as Bank of Pinball and Bar_Botics that have single-player game machines, as well as plenty of businesses that simply sell games. But only Gam3 and Full Moon Games invite their customers to play games inside their stores, and those customers tend to be very loyal. “Magic: The Gathering” is the most popular in-store game to play at both businesses, which are only a few blocks from one another on South 7th Street downtown.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented gathering for “Magic: The Gathering” at those outlets for eight months, no one was remotely happy about it.
“A lot of people missed it,” said Joshua McKee, manager of Gam3, who estimates he has about 100 regular customers. “Gaming is a very close, personal thing — people like to be face-to-face playing games. With the pandemic, it was a little scary, but we had a lot of groups who were playing online through Discord and Microsoft Team. But you can’t replace that in-person feeling.”
Ben Bledsoe, manager at Full Moon, said his store didn’t participate in online gaming. “We basically switched over to doing more online sales,” said Bledsoe, whose store fills with 25-30 people on a Friday night. “Our online sales have done about 10 times more than we used to.”
Likewise, Gam3 offered curbside service, peddling Warhammer miniatures and Citadel paints for the Warhammer characters.
Ed Deakins, a Gam3 customer, turned to those Warhammer figures and paints during the pandemic, but missed the camaraderie of the in-person games he’d attend once a week.
“It was awful,” he lamented. “I’ve got a lot of friends and we’ve been playing in this town for many, many years, and when this place opened back up, we were excited to have a place to play again. It was a lot of fun.”
Thomas Campbell and Sam Bowden are avid “Magic” players — they play at Full Moon two or three times a week — and they too were itching to renew competitive friendships.
“Paper ‘Magic’ [with the cards] is very hard to recreate digitally,” Campbell said. “It’s out there, but nothing quite beats just holding cards and being in front of somebody. So people who play paper Magic were really missing paper Magic.”
Bowden added, “It was a year where you couldn’t sit at a table with people and play, and online couldn’t replace playing with live people.”
They tried online gaming. “It felt like we were in high school again, and we could actually neglect our responsibilities a little and play games all day,” Campbell said with a laugh. “It was nostalgic and fun for a little bit, but then reality set in and stopped being so fun.”
When Full Moon finally reopened after having survived the pandemic, Campbell and Bowden were on hand opening night.
“The lack of a competitive outlet affected a lot of us because we like to be competing, and we want to see our opponents,” Campbell said. “We were very excited to have our [backpacks] packed and our decks again.”
