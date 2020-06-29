Terre Haute's 4th of July celebration will take place on Saturday at Fairbanks Park.
Food vendors open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin about 10 p.m.
For the safety of the crowd anticipated and given the nature of the celebration, the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is reminding all visitors, that personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited in all city parks.
The department also asks visitors leave all pets at home.
The Terre Haute Police Department will be on site to enforce all park rules and regulations. There are some changes due to COVID-19.
The rain date will be Sunday.
