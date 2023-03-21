Terre Haute firefighters knocked down a fire within two minutes of arriving Tuesday, Fire Chief Bill Berry said.
An alarm came in at 11:58 a.m. for a fire at 2025 Fourth Ave. Smoke was coming from the rear of the residence when the first crews arrived, and firefighters made a swift interior attack.
The fire was contained to one room, and crews were on scene for less than an hour. Berry lauded his team's quick response to the blaze.
An occupant sustained first- and second-degree burns to the face and hands trying to put out fire and was treated and taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.
