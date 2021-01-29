Terre Haute firefighter's family to be on '60 Minutes'

The family of John Schoffstall, the Terre Haute firefighter lost to COVID-19 in April 2020, will be part of a "60 Minutes" piece scheduled to run this Sunday.

Correspondent Scott Pelley spoke to the bereaved families of some of the more than 400,000 Americans who have perished during the pandemic, according to a CBS news release. The program airs at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Schoffstall, 41, died April 12 while his wife, Jennifer, watched on FaceTime, leaving behind two teenage children and a fire department full of colleagues who miss him.

Those featured in Sunday's program "are just a handful of the families of the more than 400,000 Americans who died of the coronavirus," CBS wrote. "Their stories are testament to the deep sadness and gaping holes left in the lives of people who lost their loved ones in a cruel twist of fate."

Schoffstall’s son, 17-year-old Jake, now runs the family’s small business. He told his father he would take his place.

“I said, ‘Dad, I got it from here. Give me the torch. And let me take care of Mom and Jaidyn and everybody. I'll keep The Deer Barn open no matter what," he says on "60 Minutes."

His wife Jennifer told Pelley about the night the entire fire department came to the Union Hospital parking lot to keep a vigil with her. Her husband died soon after. She was on FaceTime with him.

“They were doing CPR at that time," she said. "And I was telling him to stop — don't go; I needed him. And then they said, ‘We lost him.’”

It was Easter weekend, and her husband was in heaven on Resurrection Sunday, she said, adding, "That's pretty powerful to me."