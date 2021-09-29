Terre Haute firefighter included in national memorial

Firefighter/Paramedic John Schoffstall of the Terre Haute Fire Department will be among America’s fallen fire heroes honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend this weekend in Maryland.
Schoffstall, who died April 12, 2020, will be among the names of 215 firefighters becoming a permanent part of the national memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
COVID-related line-of-duty deaths are now a factor in the tribute and will continue to be in the future.
Saturday evening, the families of America’s fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service. During the ceremony, a plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
Sunday morning, Fire Hero Families will participate in the memorial service in honor of the sacrifices of their loved ones at the national memorial.
Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020. Eighty-two firefighters died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years will also be honored. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
In addition to Schoffstall, three other Indiana firefighters will be honored. They are Sgt. Donald Thelan of the Lafayette Fire Department, Engineer Matthew Bennett of the Indianapolis Fire Department, and Firefighter/EMT Robert Cree of the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department
The NFFF will provide a live satellite feed and online streaming of Memorial Weekend services at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, along with video of events for downloading courtesy of VISTA Worldlink.
For more information go online to www.firehero.org.
