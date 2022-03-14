Two new pumper trucks will soon join the Terre Haute Fire Department.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved leases for the new trucks, total cost for which is $1,252,965.
The trucks are paid off over a seven-year, lease-to-own period with annual payments starting in May 2023.
The city placed an order to manufacture the new pumper trucks a year and a half ago, said Fire Chief Bill Berry.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request from the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau to close Eagle Street from 8th Street to 9th Street and 9th Street from Eagle Street to Cherry Street from 6 a.m. to midnight on April 2 during the Indiana Percussionist Association State Finals.
• Approved a request from St. Joseph University Parish to close Fifth Street between Ohio Street and Walnut Street on April 8 for an annual fish fry.
• Approved a request from IU School of Medicine to Wabash Avenue from 6th to 7th Streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 for a Community Health Fair. Sidewalks will remain open. The board previously approved the closure of 7th Street from Cherry Street to Ohio Street for the event.
• Approved a request from Crossroads Events to close Lafayette Avenue from Linden Street to Maple Avenue from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 27 for a Rock 5K Run, a 12 Points Revitalization event.
The board also approved bids for materials and road work for 2022.
The board approved a bid of $412,700 from Blann & Son LLC for sand and gravel for the city in 2022; approved Jones & Sons for $39,070 for ready mix concrete; and approved Indianapolis-based Milestone Contractors, which merged in 2021 with Wabash Valley Asphalt in Terre Haute and Walsh & Kelly Inc. in Griffith, at $1,771,923 for 2022 paving projects this year using matching state Community Crossings funds.
