The Terre Haute-based feature film ‘The Text’ earned an award and six nominations at the 2022 Great Lakes Christian Film Festival last weekend in Buffalo, New York.
Dreams Come True Films and its executive producer Candy Beard, cast and crew filmed the movie in the Wabash Valley.
Its honorees at the Buffalo film festival included the Best Lead Actress award for Karla Dansereau and Best Producer for Beard, as well as nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Anna Waldrum), Best Producer (Candy Beard), Best Directing (Daniel Beard and Rodger Allen Jones, good for third place), Best Ensemble Cast (second place), and Best Dramatic Feature Film.
Actor Maverick Risley won best male actor for the Audience Choice
A screening of ‘The Text’ is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at the Sullivan Civic Center. The doors will open at 6 p.m. A movie banner and red carpet will be set out for attendees, and some cast members will pose for photos and greetings. Admission is $8, and all guests must be at least 10 years old.
The film will also have a screening again Monday, Oct. 10 at the Moon Lite Drive-in in North Terre Haute, where there will be no age restrictions. Guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks; alcohol will not be allowed. Law enforcement officers and firefighters will get free admission with an ID.
For more information, contact Beard by email at candy_dreamscometruefilmsllc@yahoo.com.
