Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved 14 salary ordinances to reflect the recently adopted 2020 city budget.
Needing to be passed by Oct. 31, per state law, the council considered salary ordinances for the 10 city employee groups in its purview and an additional four for elected officials.
As allotted for in the 2020 Terre Haute budget passed on Oct. 3, all city employees, sans elected officials, will receive a 4% raise beginning next year.
And while all non-elected city employees received a raise, salaries for mayor, city judge and clerk have not increased since 2015. City Council pay has not increased since 2009.
The hour-long meeting was largely pro forma, in which the council could do little more than hear the ordinance read for the record and then vote for or against. Not one vote was cast against any of the ordinances.
The council could have lowered the salary for some city hall employees, but salaries for a majority of the rest of the departments are tied to collective bargaining agreements.
Included in the ordinances passed Thursday were salaries for the city's highest paid employees, with the top five being:
Mayor at $90,560
City engineer at $84,754
Waste Water Utility director at $78,475
City controller at $76,907
Parks and Recreation Department superintendent at $75,286
Police and fire budgets are two of the largest each year and represent near 81% of spending in the general fund. Much of that cost is tied to employee salary.
With salaries ranging between $46,039 for a private with less than one year experience and $73,999 for fire chief, Terre Haute Fire Department employees are among the highest paid in the city.
The ordinance for fire department pay also allows for incremental longevity pay at $633.37 per year of service for a maximum base-pay bonus of $12,667.40 per year; meaning a battalion chief with more than 20 years of service makes a minimum of $72,000 per year before figuring the monetary value of insurance and pension benefits paid by the city and the host of paid personal, sick and vacation allotments each year.
Employees with Terre Haute Police Department are compensated much the same.
With salaries ranging between $44,306 for a patrolman with less than one year of service and $71,756 for chief, police officers join firefighters and engineering department staff as having some of the highest average salaries in the city.
Like the fire department, officers receive longevity pay of $611.73 per year of service for up to 20 years, or a maximum base-pay bump of $12,234.60.
Police officers also receive a $1,500 annual uniform allowance and shift differentials of $1,000 per month for the "hoot owl" shift, $750 per month for evening shift and $500 per month for mid shift.
A sergeant with 20 years of service working the hoot owl shift could potentially make $79,262.60 per year, making them the third highest paid city employee.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.