Terre Haute Easter egg hunts canceled

Local Easter egg hunts -- including the Terre Haute Parks & Rec event and the Community Easter Egg Hunt conducted by Remnant Church -- have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Terre Haute Parks and Recreation's event originally was set for April 11. Easter Bunny pictures originally set for April 5 and 6 are also canceled.
The parks department said it is taking extra precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe as the governor has recommended any events over 50 participants should be canceled.
The Parks Department will offer 25 pre-filled candy eggs for residents to host their own Easter egg hunts at home. Stop by the Torner Community Center in Deming Park March 19 and 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Bring a bag or container to transport the eggs. For more information call the Center at 812-232-0147.
The Remnant Church event was originally set for April 4 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Pastors said all donations and proceeds that have been given for this year's event will be held and used for next years event (March 27, 2021) and for nothing else.
"We appreciate all of our sponsors and volunteers, and look forward to putting on the event next year," they said in an email.
"Right now our efforts are being turned to helping the school system feed the children who are out of school right now by becoming a hub for meals to be delivered by Vigo County Schools to the church and picked up by families there. Our desire is to help out in any area possible."
