The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department on Friday announced that Easter activities previously set for Saturday have been moved to the rain date — April 8.
The department's annual Easter egg hunt will be April 8 at Deming Park. The egg hunt for children 2 to 4 years old will start at 1:30 p.m. and children ages 5 to 10 will start at 2:30 p.m.
Deming Park will open at noon; parking will be available in the park.
The department expects a large crowd and encourages everyone to be patient and drive safely in and near the park.
For more information, call 812-232-0147.
