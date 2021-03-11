Thursday was a day like any other at the Culver’s restaurant in Terre Haute — with one big exception.

Craig Culver, a founder of Culver’s restaurants, was on hand to personally deliver a “Franchise Newcomer of the Year” award to Matt Bilyeu and his wife, Renee.

“It is one of the biggest joys I get,” Culver said of visiting restaurants. “I am not in the office day to day as I am somewhat semi-retired, although that is arguable,” he said with a chuckle.

About 20 new franchises were eligible for the award from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, said Dale Ballweg, vice president of operations for Culver’s. The Terre Haute franchise opened Dec. 9, 2019.

Culver’s currently has 796 restaurants and, by April 5, the company will have 800 restaurants open, with more than 31,000 employees in 26 states.

“It is exciting,” Matt Bilyeu said, recalling a get-together for new franchise owners before the couple started business in Terre Haute.

“The franchise newcomer of the year at that time went up on stage. I told my wife, we can do this. We can do what that guy did, and it was kind of a joke at the time,” Bilyeu said.

“But then we found out last week we got the award, so we are really excited.”

The Bilyeus now intend to open a second Culver’s in Vincennes come fall. They also have future plans to addi a second restaurant in Terre Haute, Renee Bilyeu said.

While the restaurant had its share of challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020, a second drive-through was added and an outdoor patio area helped the business meet its sales goals, Matt Bilyeu said.

Ballweg said the newcomer award is for “a franchisee that is new in the system with us. It really is somebody who instills our core values. ... It is operational excellence day in and day out” when it comes to food safety, hospitality and cleanliness, he said.

It’s also about supporting the community. The franchise has donated to museums, to schools and gives a portion of sales during special-event nights to local organizations or charities, Ballweg said.

“What it isn’t, it is not a sales award,” Culver said. “It is not somebody who has the best sales. There is nothing wrong with great sales, not at all, but this is much more than that. It is about the real human side of what we do,” Culver said.

As Craig Culver walked past a table, Matt Bilyeu introduced him to D.J. Snow, a customer seated for lunch.

Culver stopped to talk for a short moment.

“It was interesting,” Snow said. “I didn’t know he was the (company) founder. It was nice to express how well we like the food to him. He seems like a very approachable kind of a guy.”

Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, said Culver’s has been a big supporter of the museum, and Renee Bilyeu is now a new museum board member.

Turner said her 77-year-old father, George, who is undergoing cancer treatments, is a fan of aircraft. After she told her father that Culver was flying into Terre Haute Regional Airport, “he asked me to find out what kind of aircraft they are flying,” Turner said.

Turner took advantage of short conversation at the restaurant with Culver to discover he flew into Terre Haute on a Learjet 75.

“I have been spending a lot of time watching YouTube videos about aircraft right now as that is what my dad wants to watch, so knowing this will make him happy,” Turner said.

Ballweg said Culver’s is unique as it hires youth as young as 14 years old, as well as those up to retirement age.

“It is a great opportunity to teach these kids, even though they made not be with us for a lifetime, we are teaching them lifetime skills - responsibility and respect,” Ballweg said.

Culver then interjected, “What Dale is not telling you is he started with us when he was 15 years old and his wife (Jody) started with us when she was 14 years old,” he said.

Dale Ballweg started as a kitchen cook in March of 1987, while Jody started as a team member three months later. After about three years of working together, they began dating and later married. Jody Ballweg is now the company’s director of training.

