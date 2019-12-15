Terre Haute couple has collected more than 90 nativity scenes

Depictions of the Christmas nativity scene come in many shapes, colors and sizes for a Terre Haute couple who has collected more than 90 nativity scenes.
“We got a few when we went to Israel 23 years ago,” Paula Johnson said. “It started that when we would go somewhere, we would look for them and get more.”
She and husband Scott, senior pastor at Memorial United Methodist Church, display more than 90 nativity scenes in their home. Many reflect the cultural setting of the artist who created them.
A dried gourd from Indiana is carved with a scene that is back-lit from inside the gourd.
The nativities from Israel are carved from olive wood.
A scene from Bethlehem has a feature that didn't exist when the Johnsons visited the town south of Jerusalem in 1996 – a barrier wall, often called the separation wall or the apartheid wall – that divides the city and Israel from the Palestinian territory.
“The artist made this nativity to protest the wall,” Paula Johnson said of the Palestinian Christian who creatively carved the Bethlehem scene with the wall cutting through the center.
“He wanted to show people that when Jesus was born in Bethlehem, the shepherds and the wise men would never have been able to see him because of the wall,” she said.
The scene comes with a detached stable that can replace the wall.
“When I purchased it the man said, you have to promise never to never put the stable in until the actual wall comes down,” she recalled.
On one wall, a pen and ink drawing depicts the nativity as the words of from the Gospel of Luke, which describes the journey of Joseph and Mary to the town of Bethlehem where Jesus is born.
On a nearby shelf is a scene felted from alpaca wool by a member of the Sisters of Providence.
Some of the nativity scenes come from Italy, Estonia, Ireland, Mexico, Ecuador, Alaska, Kyrgyzstan, Peru, Amsterdam and Russia. The Johnsons have not traveled to all of those places, but many come from friends and relatives who know of the couple's affinity for nativity scenes.
Interestingly, the couple traveled to Iceland once and made their customary search for a nativity to mark their travel, but could not find a single set.
A Native American nativity scene is made of horsehair pottery and was created in Mexico.
One nativity was laser cut into a vinyl record that was originally a collection of Christmas songs.
A scene carved from lava rock reportedly from Mount Vesuvius in Italy sits near a stained glass scene from Milan, Indiana.
Three nativities adorn the fireplace mantle. A missionary from Tanzania, Africa, sent them an interesting scene, and the nativity from Scotland has tartan fabric for the characters.
Paula also enjoys a windchime carved by Larry Howard, a member at Memorial UMC, who has made other interesting nativity artwork for the Johnsons.
“I had it in my mind and I described it to Larry, and he created it,” she said.
On another wall, the nativity is created in string art. Nearby are two nativity music boxes, one of which belonged to Scott's mother.
In the front bathroom, which has a duck theme on the shower curtain, is a duck nativity with Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus as floating fowl.
On another wall, a painting of the starlit scene in Bethlehem was given to Paula by a teaching assistant at the Memorial preschool.
Paula has a story for each of the nativities, and many of the scenes are documented by a neatly printed card with their place of origin. It takes more than a week to set up the scenes.
“It's a process,” she said.
The couple have shared parts of their collection through the years as centerpieces or with friends. But since this year will be Scott's final year as senior pastor before retirement, the couple has decided to have an open house Dec. 22 to show the collection.
“Part of the fun of having them is being able to share them,” she said.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
