Terre Haute council OKs zoning, abatement measures

After spending nearly three hours debating Special Ordinance No. 42 for the Next Step Foundation before passing it in a 6-2 vote, the Terre Haute City Council had other business to attend to, albeit in less dramatic fashion, Thursday night.
In Special Ordinance No. 45, a parcel of land at 2224 Lafayette Ave. was rezoned to a C-2 Community Commerce District by a unanimous vote. It will be used to house a dentist’s office.
In Special Ordinance No. 46, a lot at 915 Kussner St., formerly zoned as a single-family residence, was rezoned as an R-3 General Residence District. It will be used as three residential units, though no additional construction will be required. That vote, too, was unanimous.
Special Ordinance No. 1, the first new ordinance of 2022, proposed rezoning a two-family residence district into a C-2 Community Commerce District. An store will be built offering telecommunications and computer equipment. It was passed unanimously.
Resolution No. 2, also passed unanimously, granted a tax abatement of $774,092 to Hydrite Chemical Co. for revitalizing the areas at 2200 S. 13th St. and 1260 Lockport Rd. Hydrite’s project will create 14 full-time jobs with annual incomes totaling $830,000; it total cost is estimated at $7.2 million.
Finally, the City Council unanimously passed Resolution No. 3, also for Hydrite, for additional work in the same area, including the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Track. This tax abatement was for $1.023 million, with Hydrite paying $1.181 million in taxes while spending $21 million on new manufacturing equipment.
The council passed the rezoning measure sought by Next Step on a 6-2 vote. It allowed for rezoning property at 619 Washington Ave. for the rehab facility.
