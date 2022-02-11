Terre Haute council OKs zoning, abatement measures

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.