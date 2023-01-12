The Terre Haute City Council voted Thursday evening to approve a special ordinance rezoning parcels of land from 1351-1365 Popular Street.
The change will allowing DIY Rentals to build storage units on the land.
DIY will build a fence on 14th and Poplar Streets providing a one-foot buffer from the sidewalk. Councilman Todd Nation apologized to his fellow council members for voting against the motion last week, thereby necessitating this week’s meeting.
Nation then moved to approve the measure, and members voted for it unanimously, 8-0. George Azar was not present at the meeting.
Nation also provided an update on another issue, which has been held up for several months, that would allow {span}a lawn care service to abut residential homes in the area of 25th Street, 1st Avenue and Locust Street.
Saying he spoke to the business requesting the rezoning and a nearby neighbor, Nation reported an expected revised plan is forthcoming, and it should bring the matter closer to resolution.
Councilman Earl Elliott updated the council on Mayor Duke Bennett’s committee on how to invest the approximately $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act money coming to the city. Elliott said he expected the mayor to present the plan as soon as February.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
