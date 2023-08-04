The Terre Haute City Council took care of business Thursday evening, approving a mix of ordinances, resolutions and appropriations.
Council President Curtis DeBaun IV said the council OK’d rezoning for property at 1728 N. Eighth St.
By a 7-1 vote, it was rezoned from residential to community commerce to make way for a medical clinic.
Todd Nation voted against the measure because he believed the medical campus was getting uncomfortably close to the residential buffer, while Neil Garrison abstained because he works for Union Health.
Rezoning for 2535 Dean St. from single residential to two-family residential to make room for a duplex was likewise approved, as was rezoning 2448 E. Margaret Ave. from commercial commerce to residential to make way for an apartment unit.
The Council approved support for a rental agreement between the city’s Department of Redevelopment and the owner of the Hulman Building at 900 Wabash Ave., which also recently became home for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and The Station’s shared workspace, as well as the restaurant Petty Pit Stop.
“It’s fantastic that they’re moving into that building,” DeBaun said. “It’s going to be good for a lot of people.”
Also approved was an ordinance granting stipends of $1,500 and $1,000 to Terre Haute Police Department employees to operate as radio coordinator and assistant radio coordinator, respectively.
The Council approved appropriating $8,665 in EDIT funding for demolition of unsafe buildings.
It also approved closing a portion of an alley on Franklin Street between at 1229 and 1301 S. 15th St., which DeBaun said should have been done long ago.
“The alley was already inaccessible,” he said.
