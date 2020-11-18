Piling work is slated to be completed Wednesday, Nov. 18, allowing for the start of more foundation work on a new downtown parking garage for the Terre Haute Convention Center.
The northeast garage will have 247 of the auger cast pilings, while the convention center building will have 177 of the pilings.
The pilings, about 18 inches in diameter, are drilled 40 feet into the ground, then filled with lean concrete. A rebar cage is then dropped into that.
That system allows the weight of the convention center and parking garage foundations to be transferred to the pilings. The pilings are required as much of the soil on the downtown site is sandy and does not accommodate the weight of the buildings, Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services, told the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday.
“In total, that is 424 auger cast pilings, so another milestone will be behind us,” he said.
“We are about 50 percent complete on the foundation convention center portion of the project and moving along with good progress. We have about two to two and a half weeks of convention center foundation work left to go.
“Then we anticipate structural steel, joists and decking installation to begin in early December,” he said.
Convention center foundation work is slated for completion Dec. 4, with structural steel delivered on Dec. 7, Kooistra said. The foundation for the parking garage is slated to be completed Jan. 30.
“Things continue to progress on schedule and within budget. A lot of progress has been made over the last month,” Kooistra said.
Other business
In other business, the board approved $29,205 to pay for 59 parking spaces in the ISU Parking Garage at Seventh and Cherry Street for the State Office Building and the Copper Bar. The cost is $45 per parking space per month. The agreement is for 11 months, from October 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021.
“That was one of the conditions of the transfer of the property to the CIB” for construction of the convention center, said Brian Bosma, board attorney.
The property itself was donated by Fontanet Holdings LLC, which is owned by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson.
