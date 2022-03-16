Terre Haute Convention Center nearly complete

While construction continues through this month, the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center is substantially complete.
"That is a defined contractual term that means the facility is able to be used for its intended purposes. We are not final complete, but we are close," Brian Kooistra, executive vice president of Garmong Construction Services, told members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday.
A certificate of occupancy inspection was performed March 1 and Garmong received a certificate of substantial completion March 3 from CSO Architects. "So, two milestones of the project are complete," Kooistra said.
Some closeout work includes completing site concrete work no later than March 25.
"This week work on the north side of the facility near Cherry Street will be complete and a couple more [concrete] pours along Wabash Avenue and that will wrap up all the site concrete," Kooistra said.
Inspection on the parking garage's elevator system is slated for next week.
Closeout documents, which includes all plans of the facility, were submitted March 14 to CSO Architects for final review and will be turned over to the CIB.
The CIB assumed payment of utilities for the center March 3. Other inspections concluded include those from the county health department, city building inspection, fire protection and roof inspection.
Keys to the convention center will be turned over to the CIB on Friday.
A grand opening is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9. A ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 9 a.m. with the national anthem performed by local artist Abbi Scott. Wabash Avenue in front of the convention center will be closed for the event and will include areas outside of the Terre Haute Children's Museum, located across from the convention center, for activities, such as basketball hoops.
Larry Bird Museum
Design drawings for completion of the interior of the Larry Bird Museum are expected to be delivered to Garmong Construction this week, Kooistra said.
Once those drawing are obtained, Garmong will then bid out the work to subcontractors, possibly by March 25. Upon approval of those subcontractors, work will begin to complete the interior of the museum in what Kooistra calls a "white box ... ready for final design of the museum."
The white-box construction work is slated to take three to four months to complete, he said.
"There is really not that much work ... it is more procurement of the materials. There is a glass vestibule that goes inside the entrance to the museum and just that material is eight to 10 weeks to receive, so that will slow down the process somewhat," Kooistra said.
Temporary screening is being placed on the windows of the museum and will remain until the museum pieces are put in place.
Board member Terri Conley, who is a vice president and commercial loan officer at The Hometown Savings Bank, formerly Terre Haute Savings Bank, said display items have to be narrowed down to about 75 items.
However, that work has not been completed and the CIB still needs an itemized budget from Ohio-based Hilferty & Associates Inc, a museum design firm.
The CIB budgeted $1.5 million for the museum. However, that includes the white-box build out and leaves more than $950,000 for the museum design, said Brian Bosma, attorney for the CIB. So far, about $256,000 of that budget has been spent on construction work.
Center management
Global Spectrum, doing business as Spectra Venue Management, which will manage the convention center, has merged with Oak View Group.
The merger was completed in November and the new name of the combined company is OVG360, said Tennille Wanner, general manager of the convention center for OVG360.
Wanner said some furniture and equipment for the convention center is on back order, requiring some items such as cocktail tables to be rented for the center's grand opening.
Interviews are continuing for part-time housekeepers, part-time maintenance technician and a full-time operations manager. OVG360 held a hiring fair Wednesday and will again Saturday, with that hiring fair running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wanner said there is more than $507,000 in potential business under contract or under proposal for the center from 2022 to 2024. For this year, 31 proposals have been sent, with contracts sent to 10 events and seven events have signed contracts.
In a side note, Jason Semler, an accountant with BakerTilly, said the food and beverage tax is generating more income in the first three months of 2022, when compared to 2021. From January to March of 2021, the tax generated $582,000. From January to mid March this year, the tax has generated more than $711,000, which is a 22 percent increase, Semler said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
