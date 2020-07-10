Terre Haute Community Band will perform its first concert of the summer at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11 in Fairbanks Park with some significant changes made due to the pandemic. Instead of the stage in the amphitheater, the band will relocate to the top of the hill by the Chauncey Rose Memorial.
Persons attending the concert are advised to bring chairs or blankets for seating in the grassy area just below the memorial. Parking is available behind the memorial for fans who choose to listen to the concert from their cars. The band set-up will allow the musicians to be socially distanced and the THCB asks the audience to observe the same courtesy when arranging their chairs or blankets in the grassy area. The band also kindly asks that persons in the audience wear masks.
Instead of printed programs, music will be announced from the podium. Future concert dates are July 18, 25, Aug. 1 and 8.
