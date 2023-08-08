The Terre Haute Community Band will host the Wabash Valley Area Band as part of the Grand Finale to the 2023 Summer Concert Season.
The Wabash Valley Area Band, under the direction of Kyle Hartzog, will begin their concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park, followed by the THCB at 8.
The Wabash Valley Area Band began as a pep band during a nostalgia basketball tournament in 1992.
The Terre Haute Community Band will be featuring music written by Indiana composers. Jack Nesser, a senior at West Vigo High School, has written several compositions and will be premiering a new piece, “Tiger” at this concert. Nesser is a member of THCB’s flute section. John McIntyre, professor of Music at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, performs on the tuba and was commissioned to arrange "Back Home Again in Indiana" for the THCB.
The late David Watkins, ISU professor of music, was also commissioned to arrange Paul Dresser’s "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away," the state song.
Other Indiana composers represented in the concert are Hoagy Carmichael with several of his big hits including "Stardust," Fred Jewell, composer of many circus marches and Melinda Zenor who wrote and composed "Fairbanks Finest."
